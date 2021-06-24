Irrigation Development Commission to undertake 4 bln birr underground water project

Signing ceremony of the project agreement ( Photo : Public Domain )

borkena

Ethiopia’s Irrigation Development Commission is poised to undertake a 4 billion birr underground water project for drinking and irrigation projects.

The Commission on Thursday has signed an agreement with Korea Rural Community Corporation (KRC). According to Ethiopian News Agency, the project site is in Becho, Oromo region, and it covers 5000 hectares of land.

It aims to benefit about 20,000 families in the region. Apart from that, there is expectation that it will supply water to schools, health centers and agribusiness factories in the area.

ENA cited Seleshi Bekele, Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, as saying the project will be funded by finances made available by the government of Korea.

Project detail and design will be completed in 12 months time, and the construction will take a year.

