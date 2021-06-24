EZEMA vows to take election irregularities to court if board fails to address them

If the National Electoral Board fails to address complaints that EZEMA filed, the party will go to court said a statement by the party

Ethiopian Citizens For Social Justice (EZEMA), one of the biggest opposition in party, and a pan-Ethiopian one as opposed to ethnic based parties, that was established about two years ago did not do well in the election, although official results are not yet released.

In a press statement it issued on Wednesday, the party highlighted its assessments of the challenges of political struggle in general and a political struggle in a country like Ethiopia in particular.

“It takes long and bitter sacrifices to lay the foundations of democratic system,” it said. It also pointed out that the task is more challenging in a country like Ethiopia due to the nature of the political system.

“The political narratives in our country for the past thirty years magnified differences [ethnic-based ones] at the expense of unity which implanted grudges in the generation,” it said.

EZEMA expressed its belief that the task of overcoming that will be difficult. “Although the effort to get out of the quagmire cost dearly,” said the party “it should be understood that it is the only option.”

However, the statement hailed the participation of citizens in the election process for which the party has played its part.

Yet, its assessment of the June 21 election does not seem to be a positive one. It said that it encountered problems at the pre-election and election stages of it.

While expressing commitment until official disclosure of the results, EZEMA announced that it has filed formal complaints with the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia , and expressed hope that the Board will look into them and address them. If that is not happening, the statement said that EZEMA is vowing to take the matter to court. The preconditions for it will be disclosed.

Furthermore, the party said that it will make public findings of the Election Strategic Management Committee, which it established about a year ago.

The party also plans to undertake the task of challenging the electoral board in a court of law and the task of preparing the party for the next chapter of political struggle at the same time.

Many of the party leaders, including the party’s chairman, Dr. Berahnu Nega, are said to have lost in the election.

Three days after the election, the National Electoral Board has not disclosed official results. The Chairwomen, Bertukn Mideksa, on Thursday hinted that they will be out in the next two days.

The African Union Election Observer Mission (AUEOM) on Wednesday released preliminary result saying the election was credible and peaceful.

