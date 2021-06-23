Ambassador Shibru Presents his Letter of Credentials to President of Dominica

Ambassador Shibru ( Photo : MFAE)

H.E. Ambassador Shibru Mamo, presented the letter of credentials to H.E. Charles A. Savarin, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica on June 18, 2021.

Ambassador Shibru stated that Ethiopia considers its collaboration with the Caribbean brothers vital to its overall development efforts and of prime importance in its active engagement in regional and global affairs.

The Ambassador mentioned that the Ethiopian government is keen to further deepen the existing relations and enhance the Africa-Caribbean Cooperation. In this regard, the Ambassador, invited the President to establish a presence and open its Embassy in Addis Ababa, seat of the African Union. The ambassador also briefed the President about the current situations in the country and region.

The President, on his part, said Dominica is very keen to deepen the fraternal relations of the two countries and expand the existing relations, specifically in trade and tourism sectors. He also appreciated the Ethiopian interest to deepen its relation with the Caribbean countries. The President also said that as the first accredited Ethiopian Ambassador to Dominica, his government will facilitate for the proper functioning of the Ambassador’s duty.

Finally, the President thanked the Ambassador for the briefings on the current national and regional dynamics.

