NaMA expresses displeasure with what it called irregularities

Belete Molla, Leader of NaMA ( Photo credit : EBC)

borkena

In a brief statement issued on Monday, National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) said it took part in the election not out of the conviction that there are conducive conditions for it, but because of the conviction that “our people will exercise relative freedom in casting votes during election day.”

However, it said, the process was not divorced from the usual pressure and illegal practices of the ruling party.

It said that it has received reports from supporters and members of the party that the process in Amhara, Oromia and Southern Nations and Nationalities, and People’s Region (SNNPR)exhibited irregularities.

While expressing resolve to investigate reports against the backdrop of electoral legislation and guidelines, it advised members, supporters and candidates to continue to contribute to the peaceful completion of the election.

It also called for regional state authorities in Amhara and SNNPR to discharge their responsibilities in accordance with the law.

The Chairperson of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia on Monday admitted that there were irregularities in some areas and that the Board requested authorities to fix the problems in order not to compromise the credibility of the election.



