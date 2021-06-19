Oh, Finland—Haavisto’s Homeland*

The Queen of Sheba
Oh, Finland…
the peaceable land
which nurtures the good
and rebuffs the bad
Yes, Finland…
which snubs lies
rejects shams
scorns pretenses
defends truths
Oh, No, Finland…
delivers Haavisto
who lies with gusto
deceit his motto
Haavisto, the Finn…
He concocts a fairy
A tweet bit too late—a bogus story
A tweet bit too little—to mask treachery
Haavisto, the Minister…
blinded by fantasia
mesmerizes in utopia
hallucinates on Ethiopia
contrives secession-opia
TPLF, the Humpty Dumpty…
a shell—no more smoldering
a force—no more blustering
a group—no more swaggering
in a grave yard—fast crumbling
EU, the Union…
Suckling lies from Finland
Supplemented from Ireland
Fakes genocide in the hinterland
Threatens sanctions on the motherland
To rescue Humpty from a graveyard
Ethiopia, the Nation…
Unencumbered by compulsion
Resistant to coercion
Resentful of deception
Defiant to submission
It is time for rejuvenation
*****
June 19, 2021
*This short poem is prompted by the latest blatant and outrageous lies by Finnish Foreign Minister, Peeka Haarvisto, regarding the conflict in Ethiopia. Mr. Haarvisto has been known for his way too critical views of Ethiopia—but no one thought he would go so low in a futile attempt to help resurrect the dead TPLF cabals.
The Queen of Sheba may be reached at QueenOfSheba2020@outlook.com | Twitter: @TheQueenofSheb5 (Twitter has suspended this account for months now, for no apparent reason, as this account is barely involved in tweets. Regrettably, it is possible that Twitter may have been duped by those who loathe its position.)
___
