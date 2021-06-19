Oh, Finland—Haavisto’s Homeland*

The Queen of Sheba

Oh, Finland…

the peaceable land

which nurtures the good

and rebuffs the bad

Yes, Finland…

which snubs lies

rejects shams

scorns pretenses

defends truths

Oh, No, Finland…

delivers Haavisto

who lies with gusto

deceit his motto

Haavisto, the Finn…

He concocts a fairy

A tweet bit too late—a bogus story

A tweet bit too little—to mask treachery

Haavisto, the Minister…

blinded by fantasia

mesmerizes in utopia

hallucinates on Ethiopia

contrives secession-opia

TPLF, the Humpty Dumpty…

a shell—no more smoldering

a force—no more blustering

a group—no more swaggering

in a grave yard—fast crumbling

EU, the Union…

Suckling lies from Finland

Supplemented from Ireland

Fakes genocide in the hinterland

Threatens sanctions on the motherland

To rescue Humpty from a graveyard

Ethiopia, the Nation…

Unencumbered by compulsion

Resistant to coercion

Resentful of deception

Defiant to submission

It is time for rejuvenation

*This short poem is prompted by the latest blatant and outrageous lies by Finnish Foreign Minister, Peeka Haarvisto, regarding the conflict in Ethiopia. Mr. Haarvisto has been known for his way too critical views of Ethiopia—but no one thought he would go so low in a futile attempt to help resurrect the dead TPLF cabals.

The Queen of Sheba may be reached at QueenOfSheba2020@outlook.com | Twitter: @TheQueenofSheb5 (Twitter has suspended this account for months now, for no apparent reason, as this account is barely involved in tweets. Regrettably, it is possible that Twitter may have been duped by those who loathe its position.)

