A Global Interfaith Prayer Service for Peace in Ethiopia

Hosted by the Historic Abyssinian Baptist Church of New York

In partnership with the Peace and Development Center International (PDCI)

Saturday, June 19, 2021, 10AM – 12PM EST; 5PM – 7PM Ethiopia

132 Odell Clark Place, Harlem, New York City, NY 10030

Dear Brothers and Sisters: We hear daily about the trials and tribulations of the country of Ethiopia. We have dedicated a day for a non-political and spiritual Global Interfaith Prayer Service for Peace in Ethiopia to provide a safe space for reflections, prayers, and hope. We will pray for comfort to the families who have suffered and to the people of Ethiopia. The Prayer Service will be both in person at the Church and virtually live streamed at Prayers for Peace on Livestream. All are welcome to attend.

The Abyssinian Baptist Church (ABC) in Harlem, New York City is among the most historic faith institutions in the United States. The congregation began after an incident in 1808 when visiting free seamen from the Ethiopian Empire (then known as Abyssinia) and allied African American parishioners left the First Baptist Church in protest over being restricted to racially segregated seating. They named their new congregation the Abyssinian Baptist Church after the historic name of Ethiopia. Over the years, the church has continued its strong bond and relationship with Ethiopia while serving as a place for African American spirituality, politics, and community. Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, III has served as Pastor of the Church for over 30 years, and as President of the State University of New York College at Old Westbury for two decades. Rev. Butts continues as the eminent pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church.

The Peace and Development Center International (PDCI) is an independent, non-profit, and non-governmental organization established in the United States of America to promote and foster a culture of peace, reconciliation, and non-violence; prevent and resolve conflicts for peaceful co-existence; and advance socio-economic development to build a just, equitable, and peaceful Ethiopia.

Participants:

· Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, III, Eminent Pastor, Abyssinian Baptist Church

· Rev. Itang Young, Associate Pastor, Abyssinian Baptist Church

· Professor Ephraim Isaac, Chair, Board of Directors, Peace and Development Center International (PDCI)

· His Grace Abune Kwestos, Archbishop of Jerusalem of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tawahedo Church

· Sheikh Mufti Haji Omer Edris, President of the Ethiopian Islamic Council

· Cardinal Berhaneyesus Demerew Souraphiel, Head of the Ethiopian Catholic Church

· Pastor Tsadiku Abido, President, Evangelical Churches Fellowship of Ethiopia and Supreme Guardian of Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia(IRCE)

· Abbaa Gadaa Bayana Sanbato Robi, Abbaa Gadaa of Caffee Tuulamaa and the Council of Oromia’s AbbaaGadaas

· Kes Mantasinot Mammo, Ethiopian Jewish Community in Israel

· Rev. Yonas Yigazu, President, Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus (EECMY)

· His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State

· H.E. Archbishop Dr. Antje Jackelén, Lutheran Archbishop of Uppsala, Primate of the Church of Sweden, Co-President of Religions for Peace

· Rev. Ioan Sauca, Interim General Secretary, World Council of Churches

· Rev. Dr. Fidon Mwombeki, General Secretary of All Africa Conference of Churches

· Honorable Ella Gandhi, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, South African Peace Activist and Former Member of Parliament, South Africa

· Rev. William Howard Jr., Former President of the National Council of Churches and New York Theological Seminary

· Imam Muhammad Ashafa, Co-director of the Interfaith Mediation Center of the Muslim-Christian Dialogue in Nigeria

· Pastor James Wuye, General Council of the Assemblies of God and Co-Director of Interfaith Mediation Center of the Muslim-Christian Dialogue, Nigeria

· Rev. Michael Livingston, Interim Senior Minister, Riverside Church, New York City

· Rev. Andrew White, Former Vicar of St George’s Church, Baghdad and President of the Foundation for Relief and Reconciliation in the Middle East

· Sheikh Al Marwani, Chairman of Peace committee, Founder of Dar Al-Salaam Organization (DASO), and Member of Peacemakers in Action Network, Yemen

· Pastor Ezra Gebremedhin, Theologian and Author

· Friar Ivo Markovic, Priest, Founder of the Interfaith Pontanima Choir in Sarajevo, and Scholar, Seminary of Franciscans, Sarajevo, Bosnia

· Imam Shamsi Ali, Chairman, Al-Hikmah Mosque, Director of Director of Jamaica Muslim Center in Queens, and Assistant Director and a Board Member of the Muslim Foundation of America, Inc

· Rev. Dr. Chloe Breyer, Executive Director, The Interfaith Center of New York

· Rev. Asteraye Nigatu, Priest of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, Kansas City

· Abyssinian Baptist Church Choir

· Melake Genet Gezahegn Gebre Christos, Secretary of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church in the Eastern Region — St. Yared Chant

· Emahoy Tsegue-maryamGuebrou

· Artist Munit Mesfin

