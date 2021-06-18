Pekka Haavisto alleges “Tigary wipe out”plan by “Ethiopian leaders” four months after visit, reactions

Pekka Haavisto was in Ethiopia sometime in February 2021. Why did he remain silent about his allegation about “Ethiopian leaders” having an intention to “wipe out Tigray?”

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed meeting with Mr. Mr. Haavisto back in February 2021 (Photo : OPM)

borkena

Ethiopia has been under diplomatic and political pressure for several months now in connection with the situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. So far, the pattern was a nexus between pro TPLF activists and mainstream media outlets in the west that develop the story in a way to set an agenda for policymakers.

The United States of America had been issuing statements demanding an end to the conflict in Tigray and a political settlement – a settlement with an entity that the Ethiopian parliament designated as a terrorist organization.

The latest renewed campaign against Ethiopia, not to mention one that the Arab League’s sensational campaign in connection with the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), came from Europe.

Pekka Haavisto, European Union Special Envoy and Finland’s Foreign Minister, alleged that “Ethiopian leaders” told him that ” “they are going to wipe out the Tigrayans for 100 years” when he was visiting Ethiopia in February of this year.

Mr. Haavisto said so during a question and answer period with the European Union this week – several months after his trip to Ethiopia. It is unclear as to why he remained silent about it until this week.

The Ethiopian government has disclosed this week that it is planning a final operation on the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which the Ethiopian Parliament designated as a terrorist organization in May this year.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia on Friday issued a statement rejecting Mr. Haavisto’s claim as “ludicrous.”

“The allegations made by Mr. Haavisto in his briefing,” said the statement from the Ministry, “are clear indications of the underlying desire by the Special Envoy to undermine the Ethiopian government and try to facilitate unwarranted interventions through disinformation and outrageous lies.”

Mr. Haavisto’s allegation has also generated conversation on social media. For Ethiopians who are not the supporters of TPLF – an entity that is seen as the master of lies and deception among other things, it is just part of an ongoing smear campaign to frame Ethiopia for a “humanitarian intervention” with the objective to revive the TPLF forces.

Some see the allegation as a “dangerous lies.” Dostoyevisky, seemingly a pen name, wrote : “He slept on this info for 4 months bc it is a lie! #HaavistoLies #DangerousLies He made it up as a last ditch for western intervention & destruction of a sovereign African country! Libya isn’t enough, Syria isn’t enough, Yemen isn’t enough! Now craving for another destruction!”

He slept on this info for 4 months bc it is a lie! #HaavistoLies #DangerousLies He made it up as a last ditch for western intervention & destruction of a sovereign African country! Libya isn’t enough, Syria isn’t enough, Yemen isn’t enough! Now craving for another destruction! https://t.co/SzErcFbUzq — #Dostoyevisky# (@tweetopika) June 18, 2021

Samson Michailovich, an Ethiopain activist, wrote on his twitter page “We demand the Ethiopian govt to challenge Haavisto to specifiy his allegations further. Which govt officials & when the alleged nonsense said? Tolerating such rekcless behaviour will reward merchants of sensational diplomacy”

We demand the Ethiopian govt to challenge @Haavisto to specify his allegations further. Which govt officials & when the alleged nonsense said ? Tolerating such reckless behaviour will reward merchants of sensational diplomacy. @NeaminZeleke @BekeleWoyecha pic.twitter.com/PIc3Lp0Tgw — Samson Michailovich (@SamsonMichailo1) June 18, 2021

Mr. Haavisto’s allegation gave rise to the hashtag – #HaavistoLies on twitter

Vocal TPLF supporters who seem to have connection with power in the west, Mr. Haavisto’s allegations, amid what the Ethiopian government claims to be a final operation against TPLF, it was a much-needed material to stir campaign against Ethiopia, and the Ethiopian Government

Pro-TPLF foreigners attempted to hype the allegation by Mr. Haavisto. Herman Cohen, former U.S. State Secratary for Africa who was one of the figures behind the arragement for TPLF to take over power in Addis Ababa in 1991, wrote “Believable report that the Ethiopian leadership has vowed to “wipe out Tigrayans for 100 years” resembles the 1994 Rwanda genocide. As then, the world community is currently avoiding their eyes, and is refraining from bold action to save lives. Shame.”

Believable report that the Ethiopian leadership has vowed to "wipe out Tigrayans for 100 years" resembles the 1994 Rwanda genocide. As then, the world community is currently avoiding their eyes, and is refraining from bold action to save lives. Shame. — Herman J. Cohen (@CohenOnAfrica) June 18, 2021

Mr. Cohen’s remark did not escape scrutiny from Ethiopians and Eritreans. Lul Seyum wrote “A report requires investigation. What you call a report is a hear say. Let’s recap what he said in an interview is. “he said he heard” not I observed. Your comment is hostile to the people of Ethiopia”

A report requires investigation. What you call report is a hear say. Let's recap what he said in an interview is. "he said he heard" not I observed. Your comment is hostile to the people of Ethiopia. #EnoughIsEnough #DisarmTPLF #TPLFmisinformationCampaign — Lul Seyum (@Lul_Seyum) June 18, 2021

__

_

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena