Eritrean Troops withdrawing from Tigray region of Ethiopia

borkena

An Eritrean news source, on Thursday, reported that Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from the Tigray region of Ethiopia and returning home.

Eritrean troops were involved in the war against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) – which the Ethiopian Parliament designated as a terrorist group recently.

Their involvement came after the TPLF, which mobilized over 250,000 forces as part of its plan to wage war against Ethiopian troops, fired rockets targeting Asmara in November 2020.

“Last year, the terrorist Junta had planned to overthrow the Asmara government and create a pathway for the disintegration of Ethiopia to establish an independent ‘greater’ Tigray country that consists of parts of the Eritrean and Amhara regions,” Eritrean Press Reported.

The source called Eritrean troops mission in Tigray region as “successful.”

Citing its sources, the Eritrean Press added that “TPLF is dead for good, and only its name is reverberating around in the political power corridors of Washington, London and Brussels.”

The Ministry of Information of Eritrea did not remark regarding the withdrawal of Eritrean troops.

There have been a pressure against Ethiopian government for the withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Tigray region.

The United States and some of its European allies peddled allegations that Ethiopian and Eritrean troops obstructed humanitarian activity in the region and used “famine as a weapon of war.”

During an informal meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Thursday this week, Eritrea rejected blame in connection with the situation in Tigray.

“Eritrea rejects the relentless and gratuitous campaign of apportioning blame on it in order to downplay the high crimes of the defunct TPLF group.”

__



Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena