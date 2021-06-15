At least 150 migrants reported missing as boat capsize near Yemen

FIle (FBC)

borkena

At least 150 migrants are reportedly missing after a boat capsized near the shores of Yemen, reported DW Amharic.

The report which cited French News source said most of the victims are from countries in the Horn of Africa. Fishermen in South Yemen told a news source that they found 25 bodies floating on the water.

The fate of the remaining migrants is unknown at this writing.

A UN official is said to have stated that most of the migrants in the boat that sank are Africans and few are from Yemen.

Thousands of migrants from Africa attempt to cross the Red Sea and Mediterranean Sea to reach the Gulf countries and Europe every year.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena