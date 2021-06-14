Ethiopian Delegates deliver PM Abiy’s message to the PM of Italy

Ethiopian delegation delivers message of PM Abiy Ahmed to Prime Minister of Italy

Ethiopian Delegates meeting with Italian officials (photo : MFAE)

MFAE

A delegation led by H.E Dr. Gedion Timothewos, Attorney General of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has delivered today (June 14) a message from Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed to H.E. Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of the Republic of Italy.

The message was handed over through H.E Luigi Di Maio, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister of the Republic of Italy.

On the occasion, H.E Dr. Gedion Timothewos briefed the Minister on the current situation in Ethiopia, including the situation in the Tigray region.

The delegation touched upon the multidimensional efforts of the government of Ethiopia in rebuilding the region, apprehending criminals, enhancing the ongoing collaboration with regard to independent investigations being undertaken and the reform endeavor being underway.

The delegation also briefed the Italian side on the preparation for the upcoming sixth national elections, and issues related to the Ethiopia-Sudan border dispute, and the GERD negotiations under the auspices of the African Union.

The two sides have exchanged views on ways to enhance the longstanding and historic relationship between Ethiopia and Italy and agreed to work together on issues of mutual interest.

Dr. Gedion Timothewos was accompanied by H.E. Ambassador Redwan Hussein, State Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, and H.E. Ambassador Demitu Hambisa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Republic of Italy.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena