Ethiopia inaugurated $50 million project at Mesqel Square

Abiy Ahmed and Adanech Abiebie, he appointed her for Addis Ababa Mayor position (Photo : OPM )

Ethiopia on Sunday inaugurated a US$50 million dollar project at Mesqel Square in the capital Addis Ababa.

It was Addis Ababa City Administration that owned the project, although the land as a property belongs to Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo church.

According to Adanech Abiebie, mayor of Addis Ababa city, the project was completed in nine months after it was contracted out to a Chinese company.

A key to the project, among other things, is an underground parking which is said to be enough to accommodate over 1400 vehicles. It also has stores and restaurants.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other senior government officials attended the inaugural ceremony. “We have to focus on the hope and unending opportunity to ensure the prosperity of the incoming generation,” he said in a speech at the inaugural ceremony.

Earlier this week, a documentary where he showcased his urban development projects in the capital Addis Ababa, including Mesqel square renovation, was aired in major government owned media outlets. His government is spending massively on urban development projects in the capital Addis Ababa.

This past week, inauguration of projects in many parts of the country were making headlines in state media and many related it to the upcoming Ethiopian Election.

