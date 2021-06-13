Akon shows interest in working with Ethiopian singer Dishta Gina

borkena

Akon, Senegalese-American singer and songwriter has shown interest in the works of Tariku Gankisi, Dishta Gina.



The song was uploaded on YouTube in April of this year and has got well over 10 million views.

The singer , Tariku Gankisi, lives in the Jinka area of south western part of Ethiopia leading a subsistence farming life. In the past, has served in the Ethiopian military.

Last month, Ethiopia’s legendary long distance athlete and entrepreneur, Haile Gebreselassie, hosted Dishta Gina singer on Seifu on EBS talk show, and tipped with the 100,000 Ethiopian birr as an expression of admiration of his work.

As it turns out, Dishta Gina seems to have impressed prominent people in the music industry.

Why is Akon interested in Tariku’s work? Take a listen what Akon has to say about it from the video below.

