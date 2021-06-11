U.S. Embassy launches “Helen’s Journey” (Press Release)

U.S. Embassy launches “Helen’s Journey,” a radio drama to help improve English language skills in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, June 11, 2020 – The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce the launch of “Helen’s Journey,” a radio drama to help improve English language skills in Ethiopia. This educational project is funded by the American people in friendship with the people of Ethiopia. The radio series tells the story of Helen, an adopted American-Ethiopian Fulbright scholar, who is visiting Ethiopia to search for her birth parents and conduct research around the country. During her time in Ethiopia, she meets several Ethiopian students. Will Helen find her family in Ethiopia or perhaps even true love? Tune in weekly to learn about her adventures. “

The radio drama and accompanying educational materials were written by an English Language Fellow who lived in Ethiopia. Learn more about the English Language Fellow program at https://exchanges.state.gov/us/program/english-language-fellow-program and learn more about the Fulbright program at https://us.fulbrightonline.org/.

“Helen’s Journey” was recorded and produced by Rehobot Promotion with funding from the U.S. Embassy. There are 26 episodes in the program and each episode will be aired weekly starting on Saturday June 12, 2021. This English language learning radio drama will be aired:

Every Saturday on Ahadu FM 94.3 (at 3:00pm) and OBN radio 92.3 (at 6:20 pm), and every Wednesday on Hawassa FM 100.9 (at 10:00 am) and on Bahir Dar FM 96.9 (at 2:00 pm).

In addition, a link to each episode and the accompanying instructional materials will be posted on the U.S. Embassy’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/us.emb.addisababa/ each Thursday. The audio program and print materials can easily be used in English language classrooms around the country, and we encourage teachers to introduce this exciting and illuminating drama to their students.

The newly established Regional English Language Office (RELO) at the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, is dedicated to helping English language teachers and students throughout the county. For additional free resources to learn and teach English please go to

https://Americanenglish.state.gov or join us on Facebook at

https://www.facebook.com/AmericanEnglishatState/ or

https://www.facebook.com/AmericanEnglishforEducators/.

For any enquiries about Helen’s Journey or the Regional English Language Office please contact RELOAddis@state.gov.

