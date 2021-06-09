Mekelle Vity

The number of girls and women raped in the Tigray region of Ethiopia during the course of the war against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) surpassed 1400.

Voice of America Amharic service claimed that it has got information from Hyder Hospital sources that shows “527 girls suffered acid attacks after they were raped.”

Etenesh Nigussie, region’s justice and women’s affairs head of the provisional administration, is quoted as saying that Ethiopian and Eritrean troops committed the crime.

“It is not stopping. It is increasing in number and in the degree of ruthlessness,” she said.

716 of the victims are said to be from Mekelle, 362 from Adigrat, 85 from Aksum, 48 from Shire, 37 from Maychew, and 18 from Mehoni.

Furthermore, the report by VOA said that the number shows those who were raped, reported to hospital and proved with a medical check up.

The victims are currently getting humanitarian support from organizations operating in the region and from people as well.

Tigray region’s provisional administration has indicated that five suspects are in custody.

Ethiopia has announced last week that it has charged 53 members of Ethiopian Defense Forces in connection with rights violations and rape during the law enforcement operation in the region.

