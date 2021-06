borkena

In an interview with ESAT’s Tikuret, Major Mamo Lemma, member of former Ethiopian Defense Force, says General Tsadkan ‘s claim about his forces rather sounds like a propaganda. Watch interview below ( Amharic)

___

Topic : Tsadkan , TPLF

