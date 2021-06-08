Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey broke a new 10,000 meters world record

Letesenbet New Word Record
Letesenbet Giday ( Photo credit : World Athletics )

borkena 

Just two days after the Ethiopian born Dutch Sifan Hassan broke a world record in the women’s 10,000 meters race, Ethiopian Athlete Letesenbet Giday smashed it to write a new world record in Hengelo, The Netherlands.  

Letesenbet’s new  record for the distance is 29:01.03. She broke it at the Ethiopian Olympic Trials which is organized rather in the Netherlands, according to a report by NBC sports. 

Sifan Hassan’s record was 29:06.82. Letesenbet slashed off more than five seconds from it. 

The 23 years old Ethiopian Athlete is also a 5000 meters world record holder which she broke in October 2020. 

