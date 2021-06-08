Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey broke a new 10,000 meters world record

borkena
Just two days after the Ethiopian born Dutch Sifan Hassan broke a world record in the women’s 10,000 meters race, Ethiopian Athlete Letesenbet Giday smashed it to write a new world record in Hengelo, The Netherlands.
Letesenbet’s new record for the distance is 29:01.03. She broke it at the Ethiopian Olympic Trials which is organized rather in the Netherlands, according to a report by NBC sports.
Sifan Hassan’s record was 29:06.82. Letesenbet slashed off more than five seconds from it.
The 23 years old Ethiopian Athlete is also a 5000 meters world record holder which she broke in October 2020.
