Ethiopians commemorated June 8 massacre by TPLF

As the U.S government seems to be busy trying to help TPLF by putting pressure on Ethiopian and Eritrean governments, Ethiopians are commemorating the June 8 massacre by the TPLF government.

Ethiopians are commemorating the June 8 massacre by the TPLF government. Pictures of the victims and a candlelight were widely shared among Ethiopians in different social media platforms.

Opposition parties like Baleadera for True Democracy are calling for a statue to be erected in the capital to commemorate the victims from the masacre.

Sixteen years ago, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) under the leadership of the late Meles Zenawi massacred over 200 civilians in the capital Addis Ababa. It was mostly young men who were killed by Agazi snipers, a loyal TPLF force.

More than one thousand were believed to be wounded and tens of thousands were thrown in prison.

The number of casualties reflected only one that happened in the capital. There were, however, killings outside of Addis Ababa.

The massacre was directly ordered by Meles Zenawi, then chairman of TPLF and prime Minister of Ethiopia.

Vote rigging by the then ruling party, Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) under the domination of Meles Zenawi’s TPLF triggered a nationwide protest. But the protest was stronger in Addis Ababa. The response from Meles Zenawi’s government was a ruthless suppression.

TPLF is now operating as a guerrilla force in the Tigray region of Ethiopia after it lost a war it triggered against the Ethiopian Defense Force and Eritrea.

The United States and its allies are criticized for alleged effort to bring TPLF to power under the guise of humanitarian activity in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.



Eritrea wrote a letter to the United Nations Security Council condemning the effort to bring TPLF to power.

