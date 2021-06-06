The BBC has disseminated malicious rumor to foment ethnic animosity among Ethiopians

By LJDemissie

In its piece of teaching insults, “10 British Insults Americans Won’t Understand”, BBC America online service, which is affiliated with the BBC, has armed its readers with inconspicuous swear words. It suggested conferring the word minger to unattractive American woman without her realizing. It also stated “While the big, punchy swears are the same all over the English-speaking world, some of our milder, more idiosyncratic slights will leave the uninitiated scratching their heads.”

As Americans and British do, Ethiopians also have idiosyncratic and distinctive swears such as minger and day-hyena, which are clear-cut insults. For example, to describe or condemn a depraved or a bloodthirsty person, an Ethiopian may bestow the phrase ‘day-hyena’ to a person like Sebhat Nega, Getachew Reda and Col. Mengistu Haile Mariam (whom the TPLF’s day-hyenas made him appear to be an angel)

The BBC’s rumor

The BBC’s news webpage has widely spread a malicious rumor against Ethiopian media by publishing Alex de Waal’s analysis titled, “Ethiopia Tigray crisis: Warnings of genocide and famine”. In his article, without naming names, de Waal claimed:

“Some Ethiopian media have expressed ethnic animosity towards Tigrayans, with derogatory language used indiscriminately to tar all Tigrayans with the alleged misdeeds of the TPLF…”

Furthermore, he alleged that “Dehumanizing words such as “daylight hyenas” and “unfamiliar others” are used to foment hatred.”

If de Waal’s claim is true, the Ethiopian media those degraded Tigrayans deserve to be condemned and shutdown. Consequently, I encourage the BBC to report the Ethiopian media those de Wall alleged animalized Tigrayans to authorities immediately. I also motivate the BBC to provide its readers with concrete proof of de Waal’s assertion.

Note: As those notorious terrorists and/or activists who hate the American Dream, de Waal abhors the Ethiopian Dream. For that he has been diligently working for years hand in glove with the now defunct TPLF’s ruthless rulers to keep Ethiopians racially segregated.

In passing, de Waal has a “D.Phil., Social Anthropology, from Nuffield College, Oxford… for his thesis on the 1984-1985 Darfur famine in Sudan. The Free Dictionary said D.Phil. is a doctorate awarded for original contributions to knowledge.

He also has a “Bachelor of Arts (Hons) B.A. (Hons), Psychology with Philosophy, from Corpus Christi College, Oxford”. According to CollegeDekho, “B. A (Hons) is a three-year undergraduate degree programme which is usually offered in the branches of Science or Liberal Arts or both. In B. A (Hons), the students specialize in a particular subject and various papers related to the specialization are taught to the students.”

With his educational qualification, D.Phil. and B.A. (Hons), “Alex de Waal is executive director of the World Peace Foundation and a research professor at The Fletcher School at Tufts University.” The university considers him “as one of the foremost experts on Sudan and the Horn of Africa”.

Although unconfirmed, de Waal sits on Meles Zenawi Foundation’s board of directors. He also gets paid by the TPLF for his writings against the Ethiopian Dream.

Categorically I bestowed, including the ruthless TPLF’s tyrants, day-hyenas

I didn’t reintroduce the phrase day-hyena to the world. However, in my piece titled, “The TPLF’s Elites Had Their “Bottom Sewn up tightly”, I have indeed provided an unprejudiced persuasive insight into how day-hyena was potentially coined by ancient Ethiopians, and how it might have evolved through time. I have also raised awareness that Ethiopians use day-hyena to illustrate someone’s evil behavior and action like those of Alex de Waal’s.

In the dedication paragraph of my article, I stated: “To show solidarity, this article [the article mentioned above] is dedicated for the TPLF’s teenage (12-17 years old) guerilla fighters, including pregnant teenagers for whom the TPLF’s elites lynched for alleged heterosexual relationships. This article is also dedicated for the TPLF’s political prisoners in the TPLF’s prison camps across Tigray.”

The writer LJDemissie can be reached at LJDemissie@yahoo.com

Editor’s note : Views and opinion in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of borkena.com



