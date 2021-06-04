Court rules Mesafint Tigabu guilty of assassinating Seare Mekonnen

The late General Meare Mekonnen (Photo :EBC)

borkena

Ethiopia’s Federal court on Friday ruled that Mesafint Tigabu, who was suspected of assassinating former Ethiopian Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen, is guilty of the crime, the office of The Attorney General disclosed it in its Facebook page.

The court weighed all the evidence against the defendant, but the defendant was unable to nullify them, it was said. The court is yet to decide on a sentence.

The court said the evidences it analyzed indicated that the assassination of General Seare Mekonnen was part of a plot to undertake coup d’etat against Abiy Ahmed led Federal government, and also a coup d’tat at the regional level in Amahra region.

He was assassinated on June 22, 2019 around 9 :00 P.M. in his residence in the capital Addis Ababa.

On the same day around 5 : 00 p.m. Ambachew Mekonnen, president of Amhara regional state, Migbaru Kebede ( the region’s attorney general) and Ezez Wassie were assassinated in Bahir Dar, seat of Amhara regional state.

It is also said that General Asamenew Tsige, he was the region’s peace and security office head, was the leader of the coup. He was killed a day after the incident outside of Bahir Dar city.

There are considerable voices that tend to think that General Asamnew Tsige was set up for the killing on alleged grounds of coup d’etat.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena