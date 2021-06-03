Ethiopian gov’t dispatched over 77,000 tons of food aid to Tigray

Ethiopian National Disaster Risk Management Commission has also dispatched food aid to Amhara and Benishangul Gumuz regions of Ethiopia

Debebe Zewde

Ethiopian National Disaster Risk Management Commission on Thursday said that it has dispatched over 700,000 quintals (over 77,000 tons) of food aid to the Tigray region of Ethiopia. This is the third round of humanitarian assistance, the commission has disclosed.

The Commission is coordinating with the provisional administration in the region to distribute aid to about 4.5 million people in the region, said a report by the state media – Ethiopian News Agency (ENA).

Apart from the food aid, 289,339 non-food item aid have also been dispatched to the region.

Public relations director of the commission, Debebe Zewde, said the commission distributes assistance for those Ethiopians affected by man made circumstances and natural disasters, as reported by ENA.

He added that the commission has opened coordination centres in Benishangul Gumuz, Tigray and Amhara regions of Ethiopia to coordinate the distribution of humanitarian assistance.

The government announced last month that it will cover about 14 percent of the food aid to the region, while the remaining 86 percent was to be covered by international humanitarian organizations and donors.

Since the completion of the war against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in December 2020, the Ethiopian government had been providing about 70 percent of food and other humanitarian aid assistance – which was distributed to over 4 million people.

Outside Tigray, Benishangul Gumuz region of Ethiopia received 124,049 quintals of food aid to support those who were displaced due to security situation in the region, and Amhara region received 32,520 quintals to be distributed for those who were displaced from Ataye town when the radical militant ethnic Oromo nationalist party – Oromo Liberation Front launched days of military attacks in April this year.

The Ethiopian government has been increasingly criticized by the international community over the “humanitarian disaster” in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. This week, several European countries issued a statement expressing “concern” for the humanitarian situation in the region. They also called for cessation of hostility. The U.S. does seem to advocate for a political settlement of what the Ethiopian government calls law enforcement operations in the region.

Last month, the Ethiopian parliament designated TPLF as a terrorist organization. Public opinion, as seen from several interviews shared in state and non-state owned media – and from social media conversation – tend to favour the idea that the government should not negotiate with TPLF.

