Germany, France call for “cease fire” in the Tigray region of Ethiopia

European countries call for cease fire in the Tigray region of Ethiopia is intensifying as TPLF is wagging a guerrilla war against the Ethiopian Defense Force

Ethiopia continues to be under pressure from foreign powers in connection with the situation in the Tigray region of the country. France and Germany are the latest European countries to express “concern” and demand “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.” Several European countries are reiterating a call for “cessation of hostility.”

Bärbel Kofler, Germany’s Federal Government Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Aid , on Monday tweeted “We are deeply concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in #Tigray. The existing food crisis will be exacerbated if farmers can’t plant now. Germany joins the intl. call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. Unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid depends on it!” https://twitter.com/BaerbelKofler/status/1399753328700108805

French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs tweeted the same message on the same day.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom expressed similar concerns earlier.

The message initially came from the UK government. Last week, UK’s special envoy for famine prevention and humanitarian affairs, Nick Dyer, said “The humanitarian situation in Tigray is rapidly deteriorating. Only a break in the fighting NOW could avert the risk of famine.The United Kingdom calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire by all conflict parties so that planting & other vital agricultural activities can commence.”

This week, Tigray region’s provisional administration evaluated performances in the past six months and said that it is working to end the state of emergency in the region. It also called for the public to participate in the effort to bring normalcy in the region.

Despite total defeat in December 2020, Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) reorganized itself as a guerrilla force exploiting the situations needed for humanitarian assistance operations in the region.

Recently, the Ethiopian Emergency Task Force announced that TPLF forces have killed 20 members of the region’s provisional administration and kidnapped 22 others.

The European Union in Ethiopia this week said Negasi Kidane, a humanitarian worker , was killed. “The conflict, killings and massacres must be brought to an immediate end,” said the EU in a twitter message.

Condolences to family/friends of Negasi Kidane, a brave humanitarian worker of @CISPorg killed Saturday in Tigray. Negasi also worked closely with @EUinEthiopia We miss him. The conflict, killings and massacres must be brought to an immediate end. pic.twitter.com/cfwF9NPFsN — EU in Ethiopia (@EUinEthiopia) June 1, 2021

The United States government introduced visa restrictions targeting Ethiopian and Eritrean officials demanding the withdrawal of Eritrean forces and an end to the conflict.

Most Ethiopians do seem to be skeptical of the pressure from the United States and some members of the European Union. There is a tendency to believe that all the pressure has more to do with rescuing the Tigray People’s Liberation Front as a political force.

Ethiopia designated TPLF as a terrorist organization. It is for that reason that the call for political settlement is outraging many Ethiopians.

