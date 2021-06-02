Ethiopian Embassy in Algiers Promotes Ethiopian Tourism, Culture

Photo credit : MFAE



The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Algiers held Ethiopian tourism and culture promotion event on May 31,2021. The event was organised for Algerian travel and tour operators with a view to promote Ethiopian tourist destinations and introduce various tourist products and culture.

The Embassy presented various Ethiopian tourist attractions and Introduced Ethiopia’s brand as a Land of Origin where the first human beings walked on two feet , as a land of the origin of coffee, source of the Blue Nile and a country with nine UNESCO registered heritage sites. Mr. Mohammed Yayauni,a travel specialist who has travelled to Ethiopia, gave his testimonials to the audience on his experience in Ethiopia and presentes his short documentary on Ethiopian tourism.

The presentation also covered Ethiopia’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. The full cutural coffee ceremony has drawn a lot of Interest and admiration from the attendants of the event.

Following presentations there was a question and answer session whereby the participants underlined the crucial importance of opening a direct airlink between Algeria and Ethiopia. The Embassy noted that relevant authorities in both countries are closely working to realize a direct flight connection between the capitals of Ethiopia and Algeria.

Fifteen Algerian travel and tour operators and friends of Ethiopia attended the event.

