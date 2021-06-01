Reducing the Prevalence of Domestic Servitude in Ethiopia Project Launch

U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, June 1, 2020 – The United States Government announces the launch of the “Reducing the Prevalence of Domestic Servitude in Ethiopia” project, funded by U.S. Department of State Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (TIP Office). The Ethiopia focused project is part of the TIP Office’s global Program to End Modern Slavery (PEMS), which funds transformational efforts that seek to achieve a measurable and substantial reduction of the prevalence of human trafficking in populations and regions within countries worldwide. The TIP Office partners with foreign governments, international organizations, other federal agencies, civil society, the private sector, and survivors of human trafficking to develop and implement effective strategies to combat human trafficking.

The Reducing the Prevalence of Domestic Servitude in Ethiopia project aims to reduce trafficking of child domestic workers in Addis Ababa, and to reduce trafficking of Ethiopians migrating to the Middle East as domestic workers from Addis Ababa and the Amhara region.

Implemented by the Freedom Fund, this $7 million project began in 2019. Under this project, the child domestic workers program focuses on influencing the behaviors of those involved in trafficking, improving the Government of Ethiopia’s ability to monitor domestic worker conditions, building the capacity of civil society organizations (CSOs) that work in the trafficking sector, and improving the services available to child domestic workers. Meanwhile, the safer migration program concentrates on improving community understanding of safe migration, assisting the Government of Ethiopia to improve its legal migration system, working with CSOs to improve government accountability in the sector, and improving reintegration services for returnees.

TIP Office Acting Director Dr. Kari Johnstone adds: “We urge the Government of Ethiopia to continue strengthening its efforts to combat human trafficking while working with the Reducing the Prevalence of Domestic Servitude in Ethiopia project. We hope this partnership leads to tangible progress on this important issue in Ethiopia.”

For any enquiries about the Reducing the Prevalence of Domestic Servitude in Ethiopia Project please contact Mr. Conor McGuire at mcguirecp@state.gov

__

