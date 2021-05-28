Tsion Teku, Foreign Affairs State Minister, meets IOM regional Director

Ethiopian Foregin Affairs State Minister Tsion Teklu hold talks with IOM Regional Director for East and Horn of Africa Mohammed Abdiker

State Minister Tsion Teklu meeting with IOM Director for East Africa (Photo :MFAE)

MFAE

State Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Diaspora Affairs H.E. Tsion Teklu held talks on Thursday (May 27) with Mr. Mohammed Abdiker, IOM Regional Director for East and Horn of Africa, on addressing the multifaceted problems related to the issue of irregular migration in the east and the horn of Africa.

During their discussion, Ms. Tsion gave briefings on the efforts made by the government of Ethiopia and concerned bodies to repatriate Ethiopian migrants stranded in various Middle Eastern countries.

Since the issue of irregular migration involves a chain of traffickers, the destination countries should cooperate on the efforts to curb the problem from its roots.

Citing studies conducted by IGAD on the causes of irregular migration and its recommendations for a coordinated job between concerned bodies, the state minister said it is critical to creating collaboration mechanisms among various government bodies in Ethiopia.

As part of the efforts to discourage irregular migration, State Minister Tsion said, Ethiopia has signed labor agreements with some destination countries adding that talks are underway to finalize the agreements with some others.

Their discussion also touches upon the issue of IDPs in Ethiopia, where the State Minister gave explanations on the situations in Tigray, in particular, the efforts of the federal government to address the needs of IDPs and urged IOM to report on the issue refraining from politicizing it, the way some organizations do it.

Mr. Mohammed Abdiker, on his part, spoke about his visit to Mekelle that was aimed at assessing needs and chart out plans for non-food items support to those in need in the region.

He said IOM is extending support to IDPs and facilitate a safe and dignified return to irregular migrants who found themselves in difficult situations, in addition to protecting and providing support to migrants who chose not to return to their countries of origin.

Also present at the meeting, IOM Chief of Mission to Ethiopia and Representative to AU and UNECA, H.E. Ms. Maureen Achieng stressed the need to give equal attention and treatment to the needs of IDPs in all parts of the country.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena