borkena

Getachew Reda, Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson, says the U.S. stand on Ethiopia is commendable.

He vowed to revenge what he calls “Amhara elites” – a phrase many say is a code word to mean Amhara.

Since the TPLF forces lost the war in December, the voices of Chairman of the TPLF, Debretsion Gebremichael, is not heard. There have been rumors that he was killed in one of the battles in the region.

Speaking on rumors of death including himself, Getachew Reda says “the death of individuals is a non-issue.”

Video : embedded from Tigray Media House YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena