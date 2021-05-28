Putin to Ethiopia : “Further cooperation in the core interests of our people”

The Message from Putin to Ethiopian leaders came at a time when the United States of America is exerting pressure on Ethiopia in what may says is effort to rescue TPLF

President Vladimir Putin (Photo : via Russian Embassy to Ethiopia )

Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote a letter to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Sahlework Zewde. It was meant for the occasion of what he called national day – May 28 – locally known as Ginbot 20 – which marked the entry to Tigray People’s Liberation Front led guerrilla forces, under the umbrella of EPRDF, to the capital Addis Ababa.

The day is no longer celebrated after the political and military defeat of TPLF – a party that dominated Ethiopian politics for three decades and now back to the wilderness of the Tigray region of Ethiopia as a guerrilla force. The United States of America has been recently issuing infuriating statements against Ethiopia which many Ethiopians understood as an effort to rescue TPLF, and secede the Tigray region of Ethiopia, in what is believed to be a bid to maintain geopolitical interest along the Red Sea region.

In light of those circumstances, President Vladimir Putin’s letter to Ethiopian leaders carries weight with a considerable significance.

Noting that “Russian-Ethiopian Relations are traditionally friendly,” Mr. Putin expressed optimism that further development of multifaceted bilateral cooperation would be in alignment with the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

“I am confident that further development of constructive bilateral cooperation in all areas meets the core interests of our people and goes in line with strengthening regional security and stability,” Mr. Putin wrote.

Mr. Putin’s Letter to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Sahlework Zewde

The Russian Embassy in Ethiopia shared the letter on its social media page.

Russia, like China, has been supporting African Union led negotiation over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The U.S. and European Union were sitting in as observers during the negotiation. While Egypt and Sudan campaigned for elevating the observer status of those forces in the GERD negotiation, Ethiopia rejected it saying that the African Union is the right platform to solve African problems.

Egypt and Sudan this week started intensive joint military exercises in Sudan while the United States threatened Ethiopia with sanction in connection with alleged human rights violations in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The U.S. is demanding an end of the conflict while the TPLF is wagging what looks like urban guerrilla exploiting human shields.

Russia has been expressing interest to take cooperation with Ethiopia to the next level in all its forms

