Ethiopian citizens for social justice party criticize the ruling party

Ethiopian Citizens For Social Justice Party (EZEMA), one of the major opposition parties in the country and pan-Ethiopian one unlike dozens of ethnic based one, on Thursday issued a statement. It criticized the ruling party over what it called gaps in the process leading to the General election.

It said that the ruling party is adhering to ill-practices from the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) era. According to EZEMA, the ruling Prosperity Party is engaged in intimidating voters.

It also said Prosperity Party is making voters opt out of the election due to intimidation to the point that voters, apparently in the capital Addis Ababa, are asked to keep their voter card with cadres of the ruling party.

The sixth general election was initially scheduled to take place in August 2020 but was postponed after the parliament voted in favour of it due to the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

Last week, the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced that the election is postponed by about two weeks due to delays in voter registration which is linked to logistic and security issues, as claimed by the Board.

