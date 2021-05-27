Abiy Ahmed meeting with Egyptian president in 2018

borkena

Egyptian President Abdul Fatah al Sisi on Thursday arrived in Djibouti to meet with Djibouti’s President, Ismail Omar Guelleh, to foster bilateral ties.

It is said to be the first time for an Egyptian leader to visit the tiny Horn of African Nation.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the bilateral meeting between the two countries will focus on military and economic ties.

In April of this year, Egypt signed a military agreement with Uganda. And this week, Egypt signed a military agreement with Kenya.

Egypt’s move is seen by many Ethiopians as a move to get a military foothold in Ethiopia’s neighbouring countries.

Sisi’s visit to Djibouti – a country through which the bulk of Ethiopia’s import and export activity happens – came amid increasing tension with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Daily News Egypt on Thursday reported that “Al-Sisi and Gulleh agreed that Ethiopian Nile Dam should be filled and operated according to a fair and binding legal agreement” – something Ethiopia has been rejecting.

