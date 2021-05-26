TPLF assassinated 22 ethnic Tigrian officials in Tigray

TPLF also kidnapped 20 members of the Tigray region administration, as revealed by the Ethiopian government. It was said a total of 46 civilian members of the administration attacked.

Ethiopia’s State of Emergency Fact Check on Wednesday announced that Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) assassinated 22 government officials in the Tigray region of Ethiopia , where the latter is operating as a guerrilla force after losing war to the Ethiopian Defense Force.

It was said that the assassination targeted members of Tigray region provisional administration.

Four other members of the administration are wounded (currently said to be in hospital with serious injuries). Twenty members of the provisional administration were kidnapped, according to a report by the Ethiopian government.

Nine of them happened in the Southern Mibark zone where one member of the administration was assassinated. Five were in the Temben, Zoba south-east zone of Tigray region. And four kidnappings were in the central zone of the region, according to information from the Task Force.

In terms of assassinations, most of it happened in the North East zone where nine members of the administration were assassinated. The number was six in the central zone.

The provisional administration was established by the Federal government after TPLF lost the war; it triggered it when it attacked the Ethiopian army bases in the region in early November 2020.

Ethiopia has an ethnic based federal government system, and the provisional administration in the Tigray region of Ethiopia is modelled after it. It means that all the assassinated members of the administration are ethnic Tigreans.

A brief update by Emergency Fact Check, a body instituted to share information regarding the law enforcement operation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, said that TPLF is targeting even residential homes and burning them. It indicates that the TPLF guerrilla movement is active in urban centers and cities in the region.

There has been mounting pressure on the Ethiopian government from the international community (including from state actors) regarding alleged human rights violations in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. There was also a report about alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians.

Earlier this week, the U.S. state department announced what it called targeted visa restrictions against Ethiopian and Eritrean government officials in connection with the alleged human rights violations in the Tigray region. The U.S. demanded an end to the conflict and a negotiation between warring parties including TPLF.

