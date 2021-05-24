Ethiopians react to US sanctions for Tigray conflict

Anthony Blinken (Photo : via BBC Amharic)

By Ethiopian Observer

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced visa restrictions and economic sanctions on Ethiopia on Sunday, right before his trip to Cairo Egypt.

While US diplomats have previously expressed concern about Tigray, most Ethiopian and other observers did not expect such drastic escalation by the Joe Biden administration, particularly as WFP and authorities announced a recent surge in delivery of aid to people impacted by the conflict. As a United Nations team began investigations last week, the Attorney General office also published preliminary results of its investigations which revealed that, while some civilians became collateral damage, most of the reported civilian deaths were ordinary people armed by TPLF and turned combatants against the Ethiopian and Eritrean armies. As the result, as of May 2021, the most deadly episode of the Tigray conflict remains the slaughter of over 1,000 Welkait Amhara civilians & laborers massacred by the TPLF.

Consequently, most Ethiopians said the overnight change toward extreme in US foreign policy is less about human rights and more about gaining Egyptian support dealing with the crisis in the Middle East.

Below were some of the reactions from Ethiopians worldwide

Addis Ababa University Law Professor Mesenbet Asefa said extremist US policy is not about human rights but about GERD to help Egypt, as Joe Biden faces a crisis in Palestine

The pressure of the United States on Ethiopia continues to be deeply misguided. There is no doubt that the Unites States is using human rights as a leverage to change course the GERD negotiations. It would be foolish to think otherwise! #EthiopiaPrevails https://t.co/kAWc4UrXd4 — Mesenbet Assefa (@messiassefa) May 24, 2021

Lawyer and California State U Professor Alemayehu G. Mariam said he already predicted a “May surprise” from US official Susan Rice, who was a close friend of former TPLF dictator Meles Zenawi.

I told ya about Suzie's May Surprise Dirty Trick…https://t.co/S3pYXp9yAP https://t.co/CimUzauPfa — Al Mariam (@AlMariam1) May 24, 2021

Deacon Yoseph Tafari, chairman of Ethiopian-American Civic Council (EACC), said diaspora Ethiopians worldwide should increase remittances to make-up for economic aid cuts caused by US sanctions

IN 2020 Ethiopian diaspora have sent about 3.7 billion USD, dwarfing any aid. If we increase our remittance by 20%, we will make Ethiopia free from anyone. Let's defend the motherland. @POTUS @SecBlinken @UnityForEthio @TsionaG pic.twitter.com/rzzPvyorCb — Deacon Yoseph Romanwork Tafari (@DeaconYoseph) May 24, 2021

Oromo Human rights activist Edao Dawano said America is damaging century old alliance with Ethiopia to help Egypt

Just because #Ethiopia refused to slowdown #GRED nor summit to terms according to #Egypt & #US that shouldn’t have to provoked US to erode its century old political & economic relations with Finfinnee. Regional peace, stability & security matters now & in the future. — Edao Dawano (@EdaoDawano) May 22, 2021

Ethiopian-American democracy activist Gennet Negussie compared TPLF insurrection to the US capital insurrectionists

With all due respect,Ethiopian Americans in the US are unhappy about the undue demands your office imposes on Ethiopia. As the US would not negotiate with the US Capital insurrectionist, your should not compell the Ethiopian government to sit down and negotiate with the TPLF. https://t.co/kJxXfWtnYT — Gennet Negussie (@NegussieGennet) May 24, 2021

Jigjiga University Somali Professor Muktar said America has lost moral ground

It's an utterly shameful and ill-conceived measure. US is trading 120 million people for few fugitive terrorists. US has lost its moral ground by aligning itself with criminals. We will never forget this. Brazen betrayal 😡 #Ethiopia #EthiopiaPrevails @SecBlinken @POTUS — Muktarovich Ousmanova (@MOusmanova) May 24, 2021

Minnesota-based Prof Endalk Chala noted hypocrisy in US foreign policy

This is a definition of hypocrisy. Remember these people were saying Mohammed bin Salman aka MBS got a journalist (Khashoggi) assassinated. They did nothing to him. https://t.co/sakGV4Nqxu — Endalk (@endalk2006) May 24, 2021

Al jazeera columnist and Professor Yohannes Gedamu said the US is taking the wrong foreign policy

Today, U.S State department made regrettable decisions that exposed its complete misunderstanding of what led to the security & humanitarian setbacks in North #Ethiopia.

The solution is not withholding aid or disrespecting leaders, but calming tensions & using soft power. — Yohannes Gedamu (@Gedamu) May 24, 2021

US-based Pro-democracy activist Teshome Borago said American policies under Biden contradict its purported ideals

Perfect irony! Misguided new #US foreign policy blocking tech liberalization in #Ethiopia and undermining the first free election in our history will be the legacy of the Joe Biden administration in Africa



Congratulations to @SecBlinken @TiborPNagyJr 👏🏽https://t.co/txSovhuV4a — Teshome M. Borago⏺ (@MTBorago) May 24, 2021

Lawyer Mahlet Alemu downplayed the visa restrictions and asked Ethiopian leaders to sacrifice for greater good

My message for all gov officials is just to remember what Nelson Mandela said long ago "Real leaders must be ready to sacrifice"This is your chance to sacrifice for 🇪🇹 & enjoy it to z maximum, our ancestors paid z ultimate sacrifice, not visa restriction. https://t.co/8ZU9fwPR6M — Mahlet (@Mahletalemuk) May 24, 2021

Ethiopian-American Feben Wolde said diaspora worldwide should establish permanent fundraising system to help Ethiopian economy

#Ethiopia My people, it’s about time we start the 2% like #Eritrea.

I’ve always been proud of my Eritrean family & friends when they discuss their contribution. #UnityForEthiopia — Feben__FlyEthiopian (@febewolde) May 24, 2021

Former opposition spokesman Ephrem Madebo reiterated that Ethiopia does not take its sovereignty lightly

Trust me Mr. president, it’s much easier to see the 2nd crossing of the Delaware by the same man than forcing Ethiopia to take order from the Oval Officer. Our national decisions are made at the Minlik Palace https://t.co/qAY6UoRGUs — Ephrem Madebo (@GTWTW_Now) May 21, 2021

Canada-based activist Antonio Mulatu said Ethiopia has always faced world powers alone

Throughout history, #Ethiopia has always been alone. It has defended itself alone, kept its freedom alone and won again and again alone. If you’re Ethiopia, you don’t need anyone except yourself. United Ethiopia!#GRED #ETHIOPIA pic.twitter.com/Fg3mz7Uria — Antonio Mulatu (@RasAntonioM) March 1, 2020

However some Tigrayans supported the US sanctions. Activist Alula Solomon suggested Ethiopian Airlines should also face sanctions.

Ethiopian Airlines @flyethiopian cargo involved in transporting weapons (including heavy artillery) of #ENDF to the war in #Tigray. pic.twitter.com/tOHSu0da6Q — Alula Solomon (@Alula_Solomon) May 24, 2021

(NOTE: Alula is one of the several TPLF operatives with direct access to international journalists like CNN’s Sudanese reporter Nima Elbagir)

Lucy Kassa, allegedly another TPLF operative with close family ties to TPLF officials, published another article on UK based Telegraph, accusing the Ethiopian government of burning a woman in Tigray. Her comments were also shared by W.H.O. Director Dr Tedros, former executive member of the TPLF.

Ethiopian and Eritrean armies may have used powerful incendiary weapons in civilian areas.

Find my latest with @_Will_Brown in @Telegraph https://t.co/CVJlgRH4NC — Lucy Kassa (@berhe_lucy) May 23, 2021

(Note: there is no evidence that the Ethiopian government is using or has ever used chemical weapons intentionally against civilians, though the UN accused the TPLF-led forces in Mogadishu of using white phosphorus to kill 35 Somali civilians in 2007. That campaign was directed and supported by the United States government)

__

