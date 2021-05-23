borkena

Dishta Ghina is certainly one of the most popular Ethiopian Music. In a matter of one month, it has got more than 6.6 million hits. For a reason.

The beauty of Dishta Ghina composition and the melody is captivating. More so, the message is timely and very important

Tariku Gankisi met Haile Gebreselassie on Seifu EBS show.

Watch video

Video : embedded from Seifu on EBS show channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

____

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena