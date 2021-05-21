borkena

President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly considering a visa ban on targeted Ethiopian and Eritrean officials, according to a report by Foreign Policy Magazine which cited what it called “U.S. officials and congressional aides familiar with the matter tell Foreign Policy.”

The decision is informed by what the source called “atrocities” committed in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

“The visa restrictions are seen as a shot across the bow, signaling mounting U.S. frustrations with Abiy for his handling of the conflict and failure to address mounting international concerns over the ensuing humanitarian crisis,” said the report by Foreign Policy Magazine.

The U.S. stand in the connection with the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia is seen by many Ethiopians as an effort to resuscitate Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF),and intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.

Some activists even think that the United States is exercising a worst colonial type relation over Ethiopia.

