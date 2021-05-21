4 Students killed in Merawi during ruling party support rally

Merawi town indicated in Google map

borkena

Four students were reportedly killed on Thursday in Merawi Town, West Gojjam, during the ruling Prosperity Party’s support rally.

According to Deutsche Welle Amharic service which cited eyewitnesses from the incident, they were killed with bullets fired from security forces.

The students were protesting the ruling party, the source added further.

National Movement of Amhara (NaMA), one of the major opposition parties in the region, and in the country, said the number of civilians killed during the protest is seven. An unspecified number of protestors are wounded and currently getting medical help in the hospital.

NaMA said that those killed were peacefully protesting the ruling party. It is demanding the government an immediate investigation into the incident and hold perpetrators of the killing responsible. The party wants action not only on those who carried out the killing but also those who ordered it.

The ruling party and government needs to be ready to listen to voices not only from its supporters but also from those who oppose it, said the party in a brief statement it released on Friday.

Furthermore, NaMA said it is investigating the incident on its own and will cooperate in the effort to bring perpetrators to justice.

