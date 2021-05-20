United States step up effort that seems to be into rescuing TPLF

The United States Senate has passed resolution S.Res.97 in connection with the situation in Tigray

The United States has been working on what seems to be attempts to rescue the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) – a political force it helped control central government power in 1991 by way of giving diplomatic and political cover – after it lost a war it triggered against Ethiopian Defense Force and Eritrea.

Less than a week after the U.S. The State Department issued a statement demanding the withdrawal of Amhara region special forces from what it called “Tigray region of Ethiopia,” the Senate has unanimously passed a resolution sponsored by Idaho Senator,James E. Risch.

The resolution called for the withdrawal of Eritrean troops from the Tigray region of Ethiopia. The decision was based on, “CNN investigation” about alleged closure of aid routes in the region – where TPLF forces are operating as guerrilla forces after they lost the war.

On the surface the resolution S.Res.97 calls for “the Government of Ethiopia, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, and other belligerents in the conflict in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia to cease all hostilities, protect human rights, allow unfettered humanitarian access, and cooperate with independent investigations of credible atrocity allegations.”

It is not indicated in recent statements and resolutions from the United States government that TPLF senior officers admitted that they started the war with the aim of what they called “blitzkrieg” attack on the Ethiopian Defense Force.

There had been efforts to initiate action at the level of the United Nations Security Council which turned out to be unsuccessful as Russia, China and India opposed it.

A considerable number of Ethiopians seems to believe that the U.S. is rather working to rescue TPLF under the guise of humanitarian activity in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

On Friday this week, Ethiopians organized a protest against the U.S. government in reaction to the statement from May 15 from the State Department. A hands-off Ethiopia movement is on the rise as western countries, primarily the U.S. and U.K. are attempting what many believes to be a political and diplomatic work to rescue the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

The demonstration was initially planned to take place in front of the U.S. embassy in Addis Ababa.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa on Thursday issued a statement claiming the seven humanitarian workers have been killed.

The latest killing, according to the embassy, was on a U.S. aid worker. And the embassy claimed that the worker was killed by “Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers.”

There have been reports recently that TPLF is extensively engaged in sabotaging aid distribution in the region but the U.S. seem to be rather putting more pressure on Ethiopian and Eritrean forces.

