Ethiopia agrees with Egyptian Foreign Minister remarks

Ethiopia and Egypt benefit more from cooperation as Nile families, said Ethiopia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry in response to remarks from Egyptian Foreign Minister

Ambassador Dina mufti, Spokesperson of MFAE, during the briefing (Photo : MFAE)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia on Friday said the remark by Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, this week regarding the Second filling of GERD is one that supports Ethiopian position.

During the regular weekly briefing, the spokesperson, Ambassador Dina Mufti, said Mr. Shoukry’s remark reflects Ethiopia’s position.

Ethiopian News Agency cited him as saying Egypt has changed its position and it has been advancing regarding the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

And Ethiopia sees Egypt’s new stand on the second filling in a positive light.

The remark from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry that the filling this year will not impact Egypt’s water situation is a testimony that Ethiopia’s sixth round of filling will not impact lower riparian countries, Dina Mufti said.

“Ethiopia strongly believes that Egypt and Ethiopia are Nile families, and want a cooperative relation , not a hostile one,” he added.

Furthermore , he expressed that Ethiopia has no interest in harming “anyone” and that it is only interested in pursuing development.

Egypt and Sudan have been saying that the second filling of the dam constitutes a “national security threat” for both countries if Ethiopia proceeds with it without reaching a binding agreement with them.

The two countries went to the extent of signing a military cooperation agreement after they announced their position on the second filing.

Sudan is yet to remark on Egypt’s change of position about Ethiopia’s scheduled filing in the rainy months of July and August.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonen, confirmed on Friday that Ethiopia will stick to the schedule for this year as it is planning to start generating hydroelectric power soon after the second filling.

A power transmission line stretching from the dam to the power station in central Ethiopia is already completed.

