Bench Sheko Zone : Gunmen killed eight security forces

Gunmen in the Bench Sheko zone killed eight government security forces. The security forces are said to be the region’s special forces and regular forces from the zone who were tasked to assess the security situation in the area where the gunmen, who are indicted in criminal activity, operate.

It was on their way back from the region that the security officials were ambushed in an area where the gunmen closed roads with stones and trees, according to VOA Amharic.

Eight of them were killed on the scene and three others were injured. The gunmen that are said to be well armed, trained and organized.

The region’s peace and security office head, Alemayehu Baude, on Wednesday has confirmed the killing Voice of America Amharic service.

