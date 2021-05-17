Ethiopia confirmed that General Election will be delayed

It is now confirmed that Ethiopia has delayed the Sixth General Election by about three weeks

PM Abiy Ahmed holding a meeting with regional states leaders and Election Board Chairperson (Photo : OPM)

borkena

Ethiopia on Monday said that the Sixth General Election will be delayed due to circumstances that affected the pre-election process and activities.

The decision was made after PM Abiy Ahmed had a meeting with the chairperson of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia and presidents of regional states to evaluate “election preparedness and addressing issues as they arise,” as it called it.

Among issues that were evaluated was security arrangements for “peaceful and safe” elections.

Although there is a claim on the part of the Electoral Board that there is a “progressive increase in the number of voter registration,” the Board has decided to delay the election date by about three weeks.

But the regional leaders do not seem to be pleased about the three weeks extension as they are claiming they have the necessary readiness if the election takes place on June 5 as scheduled.

“Regional leadership expressed displeasure of the postponement citing their readiness and commitment to undertake the elections per the original schedule,” said the update from the office of the Prime Minister.

In a related development, The Electoral Board disclosed that the parties were anticipating weeks of delay due to the delays in voter registration.

Also,it is said that Elections in Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa city administrations will take place on the same day as the Sixth General Election. Credibility of the election and request from opposition parties, as explained by the Board, were the main considerations for the decision.

The Sixth General Election was initially scheduled to take place in August 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus situation.

