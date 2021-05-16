borkena

There have been attempts to start religious conflict and aggravate them in a way to consume Ethiopia – and perhaps disintegrate it.

Recently, the politics of religion came to the fore when Ethiopian Muslims organized iftar – at Meskel Square – which is said to be the largest open air iftar in Africa. Some have opposed it and some have supported it. Former Addis Neger journalist and his colleague, Amare. For them, the plan to held the event at Meskel square is motivated by political Islam. In fact, there were few that seemed to have raised the agenda that Meskel square needed to be renamed as Eid Square.

In the same week, Patriarch of Ethiopian Orthodox Church, His Holiness Abune Mathias, released a video that was given extensive coverage in the mainstream media in the west. The Patriarch said that he is stifled and that there is an ongoing “Genocide in Tigray.”

In the video below, Tamrat Negera asserts that Ethiopia has “passed” a stage of class politics and ethnic politics. Now religion is taking over as an organizing unit for political struggle. Watch it and share your views in the comment section.

Video : embedded from Terara Media Network

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena