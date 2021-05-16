Colonel Mengistu Hailemariam Interview – Must Listen

borkena

The interview with Colonel Mengistu Hailemariam, which is featured below, is certainly NOT a new one.

However, the contents and the geopolitical analysis from Colonel Mengistu by way of explaining the defeat of the Ethiopian force by TPLF and EPLF is still relevant.

If you have not heard it before, it is certainly a must listen interview.

Audio/Video : From Wore Negari YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena