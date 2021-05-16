Sunday, May 16, 2021
Colonel Mengistu Hailemariam Interview – Must Listen

The interview with Colonel Mengistu Hailemariam, which is featured below, is certainly NOT a new one.

However, the contents and the geopolitical analysis from Colonel Mengistu by way of explaining the defeat of the Ethiopian force by TPLF and EPLF is still relevant.

If you have not heard it before, it is certainly a must listen interview.

Audio/Video : From Wore Negari YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

