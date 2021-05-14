Ethiopian Diaspora for Peace

Ethiopian Diaspora for Peace is excited to announce its eighth dialogue in the “Sustainable Peace Through Dialogue & Discourse” series. This event will be in English and will be held virtually on Zoom. It will begin promptly on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 1:00PM Eastern Time.

Registration is free on Eventbrite. You will receive a zoom link once you register so be sure to register soon! To register, please click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ethnic-federalism-and-the-quest-for-democracy-in-ethiopia-tickets-154159213357

Our guest speakers for this webinar include:

Ann Fitz-Gerald (PhD), Director of the Balsillie School of International Affairs and a Professor in Wilfrid Laurier University’s Political Science Department.

Data D. Barata (PhD), Professor of Anthropology, California State University, Sacramento, USA.

Hon. Hugh Segal, OC, O.Ont, CD is a Mathews Distinguished Fellow in Public Policy at the School of Policy Studies, Queen’s University, Kingston and Senior Advisor at Aird & Berlis, LLP, Toronto.

Tekalign A. Mengiste (PhD) is Assistant Professor and chair of Social Anthropology Department at Addis Ababa University and affiliated researcher at Stockholm University, Sweden.

Worku Aberra (Ph.D), Professor of Economics at Dawson College. He is currently the chair of the Economics Department at Dawson College.

Moderator:

Blair Rutherford (PhD), Professor of anthropology and chair of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.

Summary

Globally, around 25 countries, including Ethiopia, follow a federal system of government. However, Ethiopia is said to be the only one that has a federal structure based on ethno-linguistic lines dividing the country of over eighty ethno-linguistic groups into ten regions.

Proponents of the ethnic federalism structure present it as a panacea to inter-ethnic conflicts and a structural approach to promoting socio-political pluralism. But the unprecedented levels of conflict and rising tensions across the country after the introduction of this administrative structure raise questions about the validity of this claim.

Canada, as a long-time development partner to Ethiopia, has been supporting various initiatives to help promote peace, and sustainable and equitable development. Strengthening the federal governance structure in the multi-ethnic Ethiopia is also another priority.

We invite you to join us as we discuss how Ethiopia’s current system of government impacts the economy, social cohesion, peace, and development. There will also be very insightful discussion on possible lessons from the Canadian experience. Our distinguished panelists have a wealth of knowledge and expertise refined through numerous years of research and practical experience.

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to our team by email at:ethiodiaspora4peace@gmail.com.

Regards,

Ethiopian Diaspora for Peace Team

