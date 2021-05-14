Ethiopia reportedly revoked press credentials of journalists working for NYT

borkena

A report by Reuters, on Friday, said that Ethiopia has revoked licenses of foreign journalists working for the New York Times.

The source cited Times as saying “Simon Marks, an Irish national who reports for it and other publications, had his credentials revoked by the Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority in early March, after returning to Addis Ababa from the Tigray region, where he had interviewed civilian war survivors.”

The Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority is said to have declined an appeal by the Time for reconsideration of the revocation of Mr. Simon Marks accreditation. The decision will not be changed at least until October, it was said.

It was made on grounds of “unbalanced report,” Mohammed Edris, Director General of the Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority , said and that the decision was passed during the terms of office of his predecessor.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena