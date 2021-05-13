Flooding affecting displaced people in Benishangul Gumuz region

Temporary shelter in the region (photo : VOA)

borkena

Tens of thousands displaced from seven districts due to the security situation in Benishangul Gumuz region, and currently residing in Ranch temporary shelter are affected by flooding.

They are said to be without shelter as their tents collapsed due to severe flooring and wind,as reported by the Voice of America Amharic service.

Esubalew Temesgen spent about six months in the temporary shelter. He told VOA Amharic reporter, Aster Misganaw, over the phone that he is concerned about spending the coming heavy rainy seasons at the Temporary shelter.

The situation is very hard for children and for women who recently gave birth.

Gizachew Atinafu, another displaced person who is living in the same shelter, told the reporter the entire area is flooded and that they are standing in a flooded area.

Amahra regional state Disaster prevention department claims that it is doing what it can to deliver emergency food and other humanitarian assistance.

In terms of durable solution, authorities in the Amhara region wants those in the shelter to go back to their parents place of birth in Amahra region of Ethiopia.

On the other hand, those affected by the situation make the point that they were born and raised in the Benishangul Gumuz region and that they do not have any links to their parents’ birthplace in the Amhara region.

