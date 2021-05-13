Electoral Board warns about unofficial figures on registered voters

Information about registered voter from sources other than the Election Board unacceptable, says the Board

borkena

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) on Thursday said that information from unofficial sources regarding voter registration numbers are unacceptable.

Registration is underway in eleven regions and city administrations, and the Board is updating the public about the figures from the registration.

The number updates are prepared based on information received from polling stations through coordinators’ office in the headquarters.

“Therefore,” said the brief statement shared on social media, “information regarding the number of registered voters other than the Board are unacceptable.”

In a related development, the Board announced this week that it has added new polling stations in the capital Addis Ababa in areas where there are residential condominiums. The new stations are opened in Yeka Abado condominium, Bole Arabsa Condominium, Jemo Condominium, Gelan Condominium, Tulu Domu Condominium and Summit Condominium.

Voter registration date was extended twice due to, as reported by state media recently, low voter registration. There are also still places where voter registration is not even started due to the security situation.

The sixth general election was initially scheduled to take place in August 2020 in observance of the constitutional provisions but was postponed due to the coronavirus situation – something that aggravated the confrontation between Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Federal government which led to war.

The new date for the election is June 5, 2021.

This week, a statement from the U.S. Secretary of State said “Ethiopia Must Set Right Environment for Election.” Recently, it has been highly critical of the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration over its handling of what the U.S. calls “humanitarian situation” in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

