Coronavirus vaccination program to start in Tigray region of Ethiopia

COVAX vaccination arriving at Bole (Photo : file)

Tigray region interim administration health office on Thursday announced that it is set to start COVID 19 vaccination in several towns and cities in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Health centers in Mekelle have been giving vaccination for residents who are over 18 years of age. The administration is working to start the program in other towns and cities, according to a report by Ethiopian News Agency.

Dr. Arenet Adane, the region’s COVID-19 prevention office head, is cited as saying that 108,000 doses of vaccinations are prepared for the program.

Cities like Aksum, Adigrat, Firewoyni and Maychew are among cities that are poised to get the vaccination. It is also indicated that the regional authorities are expecting to receive more doses of the vaccine from the Federal government Ministry of Health to take the program to the rest of the region.

With that in mind, the health office is training health officers for the program.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Mekelle is getting internet services back. According to a report by the Voice of America, the service is started in some hotels, charitable organizations and government offices.

The report added most parts of the region do not still have telephone and internet services. However, Ethio Telecom claimed that repair work has been completed in most parts of the region and mobile service is resumed.

