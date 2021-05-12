Sudan : 2 killed,37 others wounded during martyr’s commemoration

It is for a second time for Sudan to experience protest in less than three months

Google Map of Sudan and the region

Two people were reportedly killed, and 37 others injured when the Sudanese Security forces fired live bullets at demonstrators on May 11 in the Sudanese capital.

The protestors were calling for justice for the martyrs of the 2019 revolution which overthrew the several decades old military regime of Omar Hassan Al- Bahir.

Based on a report from Reuters, the incident happened as demonstrators were leaving outside the Army headquarter, the place where they commemorated over 200 people killed at the height of protest against Omar Hassan Al Bahshir’s government in 2019.

The Sudanese Military issued a statement on Wednesday confirming the killings of two civilians in what it called “unfortunate events.”

According to a report by Sudan Tribune, a spokesperson of the Martyrs Families Organization has accused General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the Rapid Support Forces, and his Deputy, who also happens to be his brother, Abdel Rahim.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdella Hamdok called an emergency meeting with the “the ministers of the defence, interior, the general intelligence director and the governor of Khartoum state,” as reported by the Sudan Tribune.

He ordered an investigation into it and for the perpetrators to face justice “immediately and without delay.”

The armed forces pledged cooperation with authorities in the judiciary in the investigation of the killings.

In February 2021, Sudan has experienced in intense protest.

