The Tigray region interim administration disclosed that farmers in the region are being restricted from undertaking farming activities.

According to a report by Ahadu Radio and Television, which cited France 24 news which has been regularly covering stories about Tigary after Ethiopian government launched a law enforcement campaign against TPLF, government troops imposed the restriction.

France 24 cited deputy executive of the interim administration, Abebe Gebrehiwot, as saying that the restriction has exposed the public to severe famine.

Head of Tigray Interim administration, Dr. Mulu Nega, was removed from his position last week and replaced by Dr. Abraham Belay, who served in the Abiy Ahmed cabinet as Innovation and Technology Minister, among other things.

It is unclear how the restriction, which is disclosed this week, has an immediate impact on the food supply in the region. It is also unspecified if the restriction is region wide or in a selected place, and why the restriction is imposed.

Last week, Ethiopian Patriarch, Abune Mathias, released a video message in which he claimed that a genocide is going on in Tigray.

Months after losing the war to the Ethiopian Defense Force, Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which started it when it attacked army bases of the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force on the 4th of November 2020, regrouped to wage a guerrilla war in the region which made the security situation complicated.

According to some sources, even humanitarian activity was impacted by the security situation. The United States has been calling for an end to the war and for what it called “a political solution” to the conflict. The U.S. also demanded for the withdrawal of Eritrean forces in a way that is “verifiable.”

Eight international humanitarian organizations have been providing humanitarian assistance in the region.

In the first few months after the completion of the law enforcement operation, the Ethiopian government distributed humanitarian assistance to over four million people in the region – as reported by state media.

Erstwhile, about 70 percent of the humanitarian aid in the region was covered by the Federal government of Ethiopia. But last week, the Ethiopian government announced that going forward, it will cover only 14 percent of humanitarian aid needed in the region.

Regional administrations have also donated hundreds of millions of birr with the aim to ease the dire humanitarian situation in the region.

