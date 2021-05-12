Ethiopian Human Rights Commission condemned the extrajudicial killings in the Oromo regional state of Ethiopia

The Oromo regional State of Ethiopia has been a hell for some Ethiopians for over three years now. Unlike the series of massacres in the recent past by armed rebel groups, which very often, if not all the time, claims the lives of ethnic Amhara or the followers of the orthodox tewahedo religion, the latest gross human rights violations is perpetrated by state actors.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission on Wednesday confirmed that security forces in the region committed extrajudicial killing in an alleged exercise of law enforcement operation.

Earlier, the story has been circulating on social media with an image of a young man in his twenties wearing Church choir vestment and another picture with bearing signs of torture, his hands tied behind his back and a handgun hanging on his chest. The later picture was said to be just before he was executed. It has caused outrage among Ethiopians on social media

The incident happened in Dembi Dollo, Wollega region of Ethiopia. The Spence of extrajudicial killing in a street and in the background a small park where a huge election poster of prime minister Abiy Ahmed was hanging.

In a brief statement, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said “The Commission condemns all forms of extrajudicial killings in the strongest terms and reiterates its message on the use of only lawful means for all law enforcement operations.”

EHCR added that the measure negatively impacts public confidence in the rule of law, and “reverse any gains made in that regard.”

The commission urged authorities in the Oromo region of Ethiopia to immediately investigate the incident and take appropriate measures.

Furthermore, it said that it is monitoring the situation closely and will disclose its findings to the public.

A week or so ago, the commission released a statement findings from an investigation into rights abuse of people in police custody in the region, especially those arrested following the assassination of Hachalu Hundessa.

It said that it investigated 21 selected police stations which involved a discussion with relevant prison authorities, police and inmates.

Apart from deplorable prison conditions, EHRC said “Credible testimonies were received that many of the prisoners were detained without a formal investigation opened against them and that they had not been brought before court within the time prescribed by the law.”

