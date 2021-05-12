Ethiopian Muslims celebrating Eid – Al – Fitir on Thursday

Graphics : Ethiopian Tourism

borkena

Ethiopian Muslims are poised to celebrate the 1442nd Eid al-Fitr on Thursday. It marks the end of a month long Holy Month of Ramadan, in the Islamic religious traditions.

The Holiday will be celebrated in Salat prayer across the country.

Religious leaders have called for the faithful to exercise caution to prevent the spread of Coronavirus disease. They have also called for support for those who need it.

Law enforcement bodies have said that they have finalized preparations to ensure that the holiday is celebrated peacefully, as reported by state media.

Religious leaders advised the faithful to report any suspicious activities to nearby law enforcement bodies.

On Tuesday,a massive street iftar program was organized in the capital Addis Ababa – an event that attracted more than 10,000 participants. It is said to be the largest ever street iftar in Africa.

Senior level Federal and regional government officials have expressed messages of best wishes for the Holiday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed released two pages of messages for Ethiopian Muslims. He emphasized messages of unity. “This year’s Eid al-Fitir is celebrated at a time when Ethiopia is facing multifaceted challenges than ever before. Internal and external forces are doing everything they can to damage our foundation for us to fall part,” he said.



