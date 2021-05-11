European Union, Russia to send election observers to Ethiopia

A week ago the European Union said it has cancelled plans to send election observers to Ethiopia
borkena
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia on Tuesday announced that the European Union is sending experts to observe the Sixth general election in Ethiopia.
Last week, the European Union said that it is not sending election observers on alleged grounds that “key parameters” proposed to the Ethiopian government were not agreed upon. In a statement the EU said “The EU regrets the refusal of the fulfilment of standard requirements for the deployment of any Electoral Observation Mission.”
The “key parameters” fell short of Ethiopia’s assessment against the sovereignty of the country.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said, during a weekly brief by the spokesperson, that Ethiopia did not accept any of the preconditions set by the European Union needed to send their observers.
And the Ministry has confirmed that the EU is sending a six members observers mission to Ethiopia. They will have to adhere to the guidelines from relevant institutions in Ethiopia while carrying out their activities related to observing the election.
Furthermore, the Ministry disclosed that Russian and African Union election observers will arrive to observe the election which is scheduled for June 2021.
As far as Russia is concerned, the observers are said to be from Russian Civic Societies. No further information is provided.
Mr. Dina Mufti, spokesperson of the ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, said “observers from international and domestic institutions are finalizing their preparations to undertake their responsibilities.”
The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) extended voter registration deadline for a second time as the number of people registered was below what was expected.
State Broadcaster, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, reported this week that over 30 million eligible voters have registered so far.
Topic : European Union, Ethiopian Election, Russia
Subject: “European Union, Russia to send election observers to Ethiopia” borkena, May 11, 2021
Humble Opinion
I ask a simple sincere question to myself by myself, for myself on the title of the subject: WHAT FOR, FOR HEAVEN’S SAKE?????
Can you imagine Western/Eastern Countries being “observers” by representatives of our Dear Black African Continent ?!?!?!?!?!? Hold Your Chair, Dear Reader!!!!!!
This is a set up for a punchline. A perfect one!!! Russia is sending election observers? Is somebody mocking me? Where is China? I think Saturday Night Live Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost & Michael Che should hear about this Russia thing!!! How about el-Sisi? When is he gonna send his observers? I propose Cameroon’s Paul Biya and Obiang of Equatorial Guinea to come to Addis/Finfine to personally observe the election. That would the gold standard. Russia is sending what? I can’t get over that, dude!!! Dear editors!!! Are you sure this story is not a misprint?