European Union, Russia to send election observers to Ethiopia

A week ago the European Union said it has cancelled plans to send election observers to Ethiopia

Dina Mufti, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, during weekly briefing on May 11, 2021 (Photo : MFAE)

borkena

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia on Tuesday announced that the European Union is sending experts to observe the Sixth general election in Ethiopia.

Last week, the European Union said that it is not sending election observers on alleged grounds that “key parameters” proposed to the Ethiopian government were not agreed upon. In a statement the EU said “The EU regrets the refusal of the fulfilment of standard requirements for the deployment of any Electoral Observation Mission.”

The “key parameters” fell short of Ethiopia’s assessment against the sovereignty of the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said, during a weekly brief by the spokesperson, that Ethiopia did not accept any of the preconditions set by the European Union needed to send their observers.

And the Ministry has confirmed that the EU is sending a six members observers mission to Ethiopia. They will have to adhere to the guidelines from relevant institutions in Ethiopia while carrying out their activities related to observing the election.

Furthermore, the Ministry disclosed that Russian and African Union election observers will arrive to observe the election which is scheduled for June 2021.

As far as Russia is concerned, the observers are said to be from Russian Civic Societies. No further information is provided.

Mr. Dina Mufti, spokesperson of the ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, said “observers from international and domestic institutions are finalizing their preparations to undertake their responsibilities.”

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) extended voter registration deadline for a second time as the number of people registered was below what was expected.

State Broadcaster, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, reported this week that over 30 million eligible voters have registered so far.

__

Topic : European Union, Ethiopian Election, Russia

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena