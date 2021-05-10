U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia hosted Patriarch Abune Mathias

Abune Mathias pausing with the U.S. Ambassador at the residence of the Ambassador. The identity of the person on the left of Abune Mathias is unspecified ( Photo : U.S. Embassy Facebook page)

borkena

The U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia, Geeta Pasi, has hosted Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church Patriarch Holiness Abune Mathias at her residence, the embassy announced on Monday.

The current situation in Ethiopia, the humanitarian situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia and His Holiness’ video message, which was given extensive media coverage in the mainstream media, were among the issues they discussed.

The update from the embassy also indicated that Ambassador Geeta “invited the Patriarch to attend future inter-faith community meetings at the Embassy to further explore and continue their conversation.”

Abune Mathias’ Video message

In a video message released last Friday, His Holiness said that his attempt to voice his concerns about the situation in the Tigray region and the rest of Ethiopia met with repressive measures from the government. His interview was not allowed to be aired on the state broadcaster.

Abune Mathias claimed that a “genocide” is underway in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Secretary of the Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, Abune Yosef, appeared on state media on Monday saying that the Holy Synod did endorse the Patriarch’s message. He described the message as the patriarch’s own personal views.

The Holy Synod is expected to meet, and the message from His Holiness Abune Mathias is among the agenda items to be discussed.

